NEO Energy’s CEO Steps Down

Paul Harris (Credit: NEO Energy)
Oil and gas company NEO Energy has informed its chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Harris has stepped down from the position after less than two years at the position.

Paul Harris will support the business until the end of year to assist with an orderly transition of his responsibilities, after which he will retire.

Andy McIntosh has been appointed as CEO who will succeed Harris.

Also, NEO Energy said its chief technical officer Martin Rowe resigned, and after the end of the year, he will depart the business.

Row will be succeeded by Craig McKenzie. Both McIntosh and McKenzie are internal appointments having previously worked as General Counsel & Director of Business Services, and Head of Operations respectively.

In addition, Martin Bachmann (Chairman), David Gair (non-executive Director) and Fiona Hill (non-executive Director) have each stepped down from their board positions.

John Knight has been appointed as Executive Chair of the Board alongside his fellow non-executive Directors Einar Gjelsvik, Tim Dodson and Grethe Moen. Kristin Gjertsen has also joined the NEO Board as a non-executive Director.

