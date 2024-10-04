Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sea1 Offshore Secures Work for AHTS Fleet in Australia

(Credit: Viking Supply Ships)
(Credit: Viking Supply Ships)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Sea1 Offshore, formerly Siem Offshore, has secured a multi-well project for three anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels in Australia.

The contract begins in second to third quarter of 2025, for a firm period of around 380 days up to 670 days per vessel.

No additional details have been revealed, but Sea1 Offshore said the vessels will be servicing a consortium of local operators with various drilling and decommissioning projects.

One of the vessels will be from Viking Supply Ships, which entered into agreement with Sea1 Offshore in August 2024 to outsource the management of its six AHTS to the Norwegian company.

The six AHTS vessels include Magne Viking, Odin Viking, Loke Viking, Njord Viking, Brage Viking and Andreas Viking, all with ice class notations and built from 2011 through 2013.

Sea1 Offshore, formerly known as Siem Offshore, currently operates a fleet of 26 vessels, including platform supply vessels (PSV), AHTSs as well as offshore subsea construction and well intervention vessels.

