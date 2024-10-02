Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Hires AGR for Subsurface Field Development Support

AGR, part of Oslo-listed ABL Group, has secured a long-term frame agreement with Equinor to provide subsurface and field development support related to project developments of facilities, offshore installations and onshore plants.

Under the agreement, AGR will provide expertise in multidisciplinary subsurface work, including greenfield and tie-in projects, brownfield projects onshore and offshore, plus subsurface and business consulting services.

The objective is to provide Equinor with technology and services focusing on disciplines related to early phase multidiscipline support for onshore and offshore facilities, and further secure capacity, flexibility, continuity, and competence. 

The frame agreement is valid for three years, plus options to extend the agreement by up to two periods of one year each.

The work will be delivered by AGR’s reservoir management and subsurface team, which also includes subsurface experts from Ross Offshore, which was acquired by AGR’s mother company, ABL Group, earlier this year. 

“Equinor is continuously evaluating new upstream oil and gas fields in addition to upgrades of existing installations and onshore plants. Further, we know that Equinor is exploring activities within energy transition projects such as offshore wind, new low carbon value chains – such as blue hydrogen and ammonia, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

“As part of this frame agreement, our reservoir management and subsurface team is prepared and capable of supporting all such projects,” said Jørgen L. Jørgensen, SVP Reservoir Management at AGR. 

