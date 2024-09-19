Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonMobil’s Guyana Oil Project Takes Final Shape (Video)

ONE Guyana FPSO (Credit: Screenshot/Video by SBM Offshore)
ONE Guyana FPSO (Credit: Screenshot/Video by SBM Offshore)

Dutch FPSO leasing specialist SBM Offshore has completed the final module lifts at Seatrium’s shipyard in Singapore for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit ONE Guyana, which is scheduled for departure to ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail field offshore Guyana in early 2025.

With the final module lifted onto the ONE Guyana FPSO, SBM Offshore has launched integration and commissioning activities ahead of quay side departure targeted for early 2025, the company said.

The FPSO is set to join three other SBM Offshore-operated FPSOs in Guyanese waters in 2025, including Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Prosperity FPSOs.

The design of the ONE Guyana FPSO design is based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program that incorporates the company’s new build, multi-purpose hull and several standardized topsides modules.


FPSO ONE Guyana has been designed to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day, and water injection capacity of approximately 300,000 barrels per day.

The FPSO will be spread-moored in water depth of around 1,800 meters, and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The project is part of the Yellowtail offshore development, which is the fourth development within the Stabroek block, around 200 kilometers offshore Guyana.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation, is the operator and holds a 45% interest in the Stabroek block, while Hess Guyana Exploration holds 30%, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited 25% stake.

In May 2023, SBM Offshore also signed a 10-year operations and maintenance enabling agreement with ExxonMobil in Guyana for the operations and maintenance of the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity, and ONE Guyana FPSOs.

Technology Industry News Activity Asia Africa Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

© vladsv / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Extends LNG Supply Agreement with CNOOC...
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Malaysia’s First Hybrid Fast Crew Boat Launched
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
 eMag     Digital     PDF 
Sponsored by:

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonMobil’s Guyana Oil Project Takes Final Shape (Video)

SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonM

Current News

Upstream Electrification Could Cut 80% of O&G Production Emissions, Rystad Finds

Upstream Electrification Could

McDermott, BW Offshore Team Up for Blue Ammonia Production on FPSOs

McDermott, BW Offshore Team Up

SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonMobil’s Guyana Oil Project Takes Final Shape (Video)

SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonM

BlueFloat Finds Chinese Partner to Advance Floating Wind Supply Chain

BlueFloat Finds Chinese Partne

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine