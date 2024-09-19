SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonMobil’s Guyana Oil Project Takes Final Shape (Video)

Dutch FPSO leasing specialist SBM Offshore has completed the final module lifts at Seatrium’s shipyard in Singapore for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit ONE Guyana, which is scheduled for departure to ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail field offshore Guyana in early 2025.

With the final module lifted onto the ONE Guyana FPSO, SBM Offshore has launched integration and commissioning activities ahead of quay side departure targeted for early 2025, the company said.

The FPSO is set to join three other SBM Offshore-operated FPSOs in Guyanese waters in 2025, including Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Prosperity FPSOs.

The design of the ONE Guyana FPSO design is based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program that incorporates the company’s new build, multi-purpose hull and several standardized topsides modules.





FPSO ONE Guyana has been designed to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day, and water injection capacity of approximately 300,000 barrels per day.

The FPSO will be spread-moored in water depth of around 1,800 meters, and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The project is part of the Yellowtail offshore development, which is the fourth development within the Stabroek block, around 200 kilometers offshore Guyana.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation, is the operator and holds a 45% interest in the Stabroek block, while Hess Guyana Exploration holds 30%, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited 25% stake.

In May 2023, SBM Offshore also signed a 10-year operations and maintenance enabling agreement with ExxonMobil in Guyana for the operations and maintenance of the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity, and ONE Guyana FPSOs.