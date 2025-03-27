Japanese Industry Partners Team Up for Floating Wind Commercialization

Kanadevia Corporation, Taisei Corporation, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the commercialization of floating offshore wind power generation.

Kanadevia and Taisei, which specialize in construction and fabrication of floating foundations, and MOL, which has expertise in towing and mooring them, decided to share their knowledge and expertise to boost the development of floating offshore wind.

The aim is to create a forum for the study of construction methods that reduce costs and risks in areas where the fabrication of floating foundations and the towing and mooring of those structures foundations are interrelated, and to contribute to the development of the offshore wind power industry.

The MoU follows the seventh Strategic Energy Plan, which was approved by Japan's Cabinet on February 18, 2025, announced that an ambitious target for renewable energy to account for 40-50% of the nation's electricity mix by 2040, and offshore wind power is the key element in making renewable energy the nation’s main source of power.

Moreover, Japan's surrounding waters, including the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), hold significant potential for floating offshore wind power.

As a result, there is strong anticipation for the rapid development and deployment of many wind farms.

“The rapid introduction of floating offshore wind turbines requires swift mass production of low-cost floating structures as well as the introduction of related towing and mooring technology to reduce costs and risks,” partners said in a statement.