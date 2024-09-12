Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prosafe’s Safe Concordia Secures $13M Extended Stay in Gulf of Mexico

Safe Concordia flotel (Credit: Prosafe)
Safe Concordia flotel (Credit: Prosafe)

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has informed that its Safe Concordia semi-submersible flotel will remain in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for additional four months as part of $13.1 million charter extension.

The charterer of the Safe Concordia has exercised early the remaining two months of options, plus a further two months, with the fixed term of the contract now running through to March 9, 2025.

The charterer exercised early the first four months of six available months of options in January 2024.

The 330-day contract started in August 2023. Although the name of the client was not disclosed, it is most likely Chevron, considering the position of Prosafe’s Safe Concordia, which is very close to Chevron’s Blind Faith deepwater oil field.

Safe Concordia is a DP2 semi-submersible unit with 389 (461 with ALQ) beds, capable for worldwide operations excluding Norway.

The vessel was constructed at Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore and delivered in March 2005 before completing an upgrade in July 2015.

