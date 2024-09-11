Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Archer Nets Long-Term Drilling Deal with OKEA

Brage platform (Credit: OKEA)
Brage platform (Credit: OKEA)

Oilfield services firm Archer has secured a new five-year platform drilling contract with OKEA for work at Brage development, offshore Norway.

The new contract has an initial estimated value of $79 million (NOK 850) million over a firm five-year period and includes an additional two-year optional period.

Archer will provide comprehensive platform drilling services, including workover and drilling operations, well maintenance, and drilling facilities engineering, to enhance OKEA`s offshore asset Brage in Norway.

Brage is a crude oil producer located in the northern North Sea, 125 kilometres west of Bergen. The water depth is 137 metres. Brage was discovered in 1980, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1990. The production started in 1993.

The platform drilling services will begin at the end of 2024, Archer said.

"We are pleased to be chosen by OKEA as their partner for their drilling program at Brage. We look forward to a successful collaboration and are confident in our ability to contribute to OKEA becoming a leading operator of mid- to late-life assets at the Norwegian continental shelf,” said Alexander Olsson, EVP Archer Platform Operations.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Installs HVDC Converter Platform at Sofia Offshore...
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

DNO Concludes Acquisition of Stakes in Five Norne Area Oil...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Korea's Hanhwa Sets Out Plan for Full Takeover of Singapore's Dyna-Mac

Korea's Hanhwa Sets Out Plan f

First Steel Cut for IJmuiden Ver Beta HVDC Offshore Platform

First Steel Cut for IJmuiden V

TWP Files Onshore Scoping Report for Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm

TWP Files Onshore Scoping Repo

Van Oord’s Brand New Calypso CLV Set for Debut at RWE’s Offshore Wind Project

Van Oord’s Brand New Calypso C

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine