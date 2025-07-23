Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Trendsetter Secures 15K Subsea Tree Contract

Trendsetter Engineering announced a contract award for the delivery of four 15K horizontal subsea tree systems, associated tooling and installation services to a major Gulf of America operator. This contract represents a significant milestone for Trendsetter, coming immediately on the heels of its recent expansion into the subsea tree market.

With the recent acquisition of the Innovex subsea tree product line and installed base, Trendsetter’s subsea production systems capabilities now encompass the production flow-path from the subsea tree, through the riser system connected to the host production facility. Trendsetter’s goal is to deliver customer-led subsea project solutions that are tailored to maximize our customer’s ability to reliably produce oil and gas.

