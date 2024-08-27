Meet ZEUS, a Proposed Zero-emission Power Station

Aker Solutions, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., MISC Bhd and Clean Energy System Inc, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), effectively commencing the Zero Emission Power Station (ZEUS) pilot project, an energy solution that uses oxyfuel combustion with immediate CO2 capture and storage.

The ZEUS technology employs advanced oxyfuel combustion to convert high CO2 natural gas into dispatchable power while capturing 100% of the CO2 emissions. The CO2 is immediately injected into a reservoir for permanent storage or can be used to increase production of both oil and gas before being permanently stored.

The aim of ZEUS is the ability to handle the combustion at elevated pressures, enabling more compact and simplified process equipment, potentially leading to cost savings while enhancing CO2 management capabilities.

Another unique characteristic of oxyfuel combustion is that it can burn untreated gas straight from the well, including gas with up to 90% CO2. This opens the door for using gas reserves that would otherwise be considered uneconomic to develop.