Shell Starts Drilling Selene Well with Valaris’ Rig

Valaris 123 Jack-up Rig (Credit: Valaris)
The drilling operations on the Selene exploration well in the Southern North Sea have begun with Valaris 123 rig.

Shell, as the operator of the license P2437, has informed the drilling of the well 48/8b-3 has started using Valari’s Valaris 123 drilling rig.

As previously noted, it is anticipated that drilling operations will take approximately 90 days.

The well is designed to collect all key information in relation to reservoir quality and gas composition that is required to support, assuming a successful drilling outcome, a field development plan and final investment decision on the potential development of the Selene gas field without the requirement for a further appraisal well.

The license P2437 is operated by Shell with 50% working interest, along with partners Deltic Energy and Dana Petroleum each holding 25%.

