BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea pipelines and production systems at Murlach development in the North Sea.

Subsea Integration Alliance’s scope covers EPCI of the subsea pipelines (SURF) and production systems (SPS) for the Murlach development (formerly Skua field), 240 kilometers east of Aberdeen in the UK North Sea.

The contract worth between $50 million and $150 million entails the first deployment of OneSubsea’s standard, configurable, vertical monobore tree systems in the UK North Sea, which will be deployed via vessel to reduce drill rig days.

OneSubsea will deliver two vertical monobore trees, a 2-slot manifold, and associated topside controls.

Subsea7 will install eight kilometers of rigid flowline and two flexible jumpers, along with associated subsea infrastructure.

The new flowline will be tied-back to the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) facility. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea7’s spoolbase in Norway and offshore operations are expected to be executed in 2025.

“This is BP’s third fully integrated EPCI project with Subsea Integration Alliance marking an important milestone as we extend our support to the UK North Sea market,” said Olivier Blaringhem, Chief Executive Officer of Subsea Integration Alliance.

“We are delighted to be awarded this contract by bp, as it recognises Subsea Integration Alliance’s global reputation for seamless, full subsea system delivery. Subsea7 has a long relationship with bp and we look forward to supporting their Murlach development,” added Hani El Kurd, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 UK & Global Inspection, Repair and Maintenance.