Wood Gets BP’s Topside Modification Job in North Sea

Engineering company Wood has been awarded a major contract to deliver topside modifications in support of BP’s latest subsea tieback in the UK North Sea.

Wood’s operations business will deliver engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services to enhance the central processing facility of BP’s Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) production hub in the central North Sea.

Repurposing of existing equipment on ETAP will be a key focus under the two-year contract to enable the platform’s connection to Murlach, BP’s two production well subsea tieback development.

Steve Nicol, Executive President, Operations at Wood said: “Wood will deliver this under our multi-region engineering services contract, with our teams supporting efficient and safe delivery of asset repair, modifications and enhancements on ETAP to enable production from Murlach.”

The cost reimbursable contract follows Wood’s delivery of pre-FEED and FEED work on the Murlach field, and the recent successful completion of brownfield scopes on BP’s Seagull field, another subsea tieback to ETAP that commenced production in 2023.

The Murlach project will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Aberdeen, where over 300 employees support BP contracts.