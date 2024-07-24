Petrobras Places Flexible Pipe Order to TechnipFMC for Brazil Fields

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘substantial’ contract from Petrobras to supply flexible pipe for the pre-salt fields offshore Brazil.

The contract covers the design, engineering, and manufacture of flexible pipe for water injection and gas lift.

Although the exact value of the contract was not disclosed, for TechnipFMC, a ‘substantial’ contract is between $250 million and $500 million.

“One of our core technologies will once again support Petrobras’s ambitions, and we are proud of the trust we have built with them over many decades.

“With this award, we will utilize our global manufacturing capabilities to assist with the continued development of pre-salt reserves,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Earlier in 2024, TechnipFMC was awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract by Petrobras, worth over $1 billion, to deliver the Mero 3 HISEP project, which uses subsea processing to capture carbon dioxide-rich dense gases and then inject them into the reservoir.

Also, TechnipFMC’s joint venture with DOF Subsea, DOFCON Navegação, secured a three-year firm plus option contract with Petrobras for its Pipelay Support Vessel (PLSV) Skandi Niterói for work offshore Brazil.