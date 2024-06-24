DOF Scoops Two Vessel Contracts with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has secured two long-term contracts with Petrobras for its Pipelay Support Vessel (PLSV) and the Anchor Handling Support vessel (AHTS).

The Brazilian built and flagged PLSV Skandi Niterói is awarded a three-year firm plus option contract, starting in 2025. The vessel is owned by DOFCON Navegação, a joint venture between DOF Subsea (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%).

Built in 2011, the vessel is of STX OSCV 06 design. It is 142.2 meter long, with the breadth of 27 meter, and capable of accommodation 120 people.

The Brazilian built and flagged AHTS Skandi Botafogo (181t BP), that is currently contracted by Petrobras until the first quarter of 2025, has been awarded a four-year firm plus one-year option contract commencing in 2025 in sequence to the current contract.

Prior to the start, the vessel will have a Work Class ROV rated 3,000 m installed on board, delivering an AHTS 180t BP plus ROV for the same tender as Skandi Amazonas and Skandi Rio.

Skandi Botafogo has been designed and built for operations in Brazil. Part of DOF fleet, the vessel was built in 2006, incorporating UT 722 L. The vessel is 80.4 meters long, with the breadth of 18 meters, and can accommodate 40 people.

“We are thrilled to announce both another award for our PLSV fleet in Brazil and the AHTS contract, which builds backlog into the 2nd quarter of 2029. These long-term awards demonstrate our unique position in Brazil,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group.