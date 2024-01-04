TechnipFMC Bags $1B Contract with Petrobras

TechnipFMC has been awarded 'major' integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract by Petrobras to deliver the Mero 3 HISEP project, which uses subsea processing to capture carbon dioxide-rich dense gases and then inject them into the reservoir.

The contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of subsea equipment, including manifolds, flexible and rigid pipes, umbilicals, power distribution, as well as life of field services.

For TechnipFMC, a 'major' contract is over $1 billion. This award will be included in first quarter subsea inbound orders.

The contract a tender process and aligns with research and development guidance established by the Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

TechnipFMC, in partnership with Petrobras, has advanced the qualification of some of the core technologies needed to deliver the HISEP (High Pressure Separation) process entirely subsea, several of which are proprietary and will be used in other subsea applications.

These include gas separation systems and dense gas pumps which enable the injection of CO2-rich dense gas.

The Mero 3 project in Brazil’s pre-salt field will be the first to utilize Petrobras’s patented HISEP process subsea.

“This is an important moment for our company. With the HISEP project, we will again demonstrate how our leadership in subsea processing, technology innovation, and integrated solutions can deliver real and sustainable benefits to our partners. We are honored to be trusted by Petrobras and its partners in the Libra Consortium to deliver this transformational project,” said Luana Duffé, Executive Vice President, New Energy at TechnipFMC.

HISEP technologies enable the capture of CO2-rich dense gases directly from the well stream, moving part of the separation process from the topside platform to the sea floor.

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity, HISEP technologies increase production capacity by debottlenecking the topside gas processing plant. These technologies are supported by Petrobras and its partners in the Libra Consortium.

The Libra Consortium consists of Petrobras as operator (38.6%), Shell Brasil Petróleo (19.3%), TotalEnergies EP Brasil (19.3%), CNOOC Petroleum Brasil (9.65%), CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gas (9.65%); and Pré-Sal Petróleo (3.5%), as the Brazilian government's representative in the non-contracted area.