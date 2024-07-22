Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PXGEO Extends Siem Dorado MPSV’s Stay

Siem Dorado MPSV (Credit: Sea1 Offshore)
Siem Dorado MPSV (Credit: Sea1 Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Sea1 Offshore, formerly Siem Offshore, has secured contract extension with marine geophysical services company PXGEO for its multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado.

The current contract with PXGeo for Siem Dorado has been extended with another two years and four months of firm period in direct continuation, taking the vessel’s firm period up to April 2027.

The previous contract extension secured the utilization of Siem Dorado MPSV for a period reaching towards the end of the fourth quarter in 2024.

The Siem Dorado is a 2009-built diesel electric-driven vessel. It is designed to meet the general offshore supply market with its 100-ton heave compensated offshore crane, specially designed for ROV and light Construction duties.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe MPSV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Parkwind)

Parkwind Installs Vessels Charging System at Noblewind...
(Credit: Damen)

Damen Hooks Another CSOV Order from Taiwanese Firm

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

ABS Grants AIP for CLS Wind's Offshore Wind Installation Technology

ABS Grants AIP for CLS Wind's

Windcatcher Receives AIP from DNV

Windcatcher Receives AIP from

Valaris Nets $498M Drillship Contract with Equinor for Ops Offshore Brazil

Valaris Nets $498M Drillship C

PXGEO Extends Siem Dorado MPSV’s Stay

PXGEO Extends Siem Dorado MPSV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine