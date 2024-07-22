PXGEO Extends Siem Dorado MPSV’s Stay

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Sea1 Offshore, formerly Siem Offshore, has secured contract extension with marine geophysical services company PXGEO for its multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado.

The current contract with PXGeo for Siem Dorado has been extended with another two years and four months of firm period in direct continuation, taking the vessel’s firm period up to April 2027.

The previous contract extension secured the utilization of Siem Dorado MPSV for a period reaching towards the end of the fourth quarter in 2024.

The Siem Dorado is a 2009-built diesel electric-driven vessel. It is designed to meet the general offshore supply market with its 100-ton heave compensated offshore crane, specially designed for ROV and light Construction duties.