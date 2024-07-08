Contracts Awarded for Poland's First Offshore Wind Farm

SeaRenergy Group was awarded a Marine Coordination Services contract by Baltic Power for the construction phase of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

The services will be kicked off with the preparatory phase in summer, with operations starting in the last quarter of 2024.

SeaRenergy’s comprehensive Marine Coordination Service involves ship registration, personnel registration and check-in, inspection, and construction site monitoring based on an innovative Vessel Traffic Management and Maritime Surveillance Systems provided by experienced long-term partner Vissim AS. The partnership with Vissim AS is currently including two projects being in operation and a third one to be added this year.

SeaRenergy’s team of Marine Coordinators will be based in Łeba at the site office with the primary responsibility to monitor and coordinate ship movements, and to facilitate communication with vessels at the offshore construction site.

The project will enable SeaRenergy to employ local marine coordinators and to develop local skill sets underlining the Group’s long term local content commitment after company’s formation in 2022.

The Baltic Power offshore wind farm is a key project for the ORLEN Group and Northland Power, supporting transition towards a clean, low-carbon economy. Located 23 km to the north of the Polish coastline, on the level of Choczewo and Łeba, Baltic Power is the most advanced project in the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone in the Baltic Sea.



