GHD Takes EIA Approvals Lead for Australian 1GW Offshore Wind Project

Engineering specialist GHD has been appointed to lead the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and approvals process for Blue Mackerel, a proposed 1 GW offshore wind project being developed by Parkwind, part of JERA Nex, JERA’s renewable energy subsidiary.

Blue Mackerel is a flagship project in Australia's first designated offshore wind zone, off the coast of Gippsland in Victoria.

The project is targeting the delivery of a planned 1 GW of renewable energy by 2032-2033, potentially powering over half a million Victorian homes, while contributing to national net zero goals.

GHD has a long-standing presence in the Gippsland region, having been part of the community and its infrastructure development for decades.

In particular, the local Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC) and GHD have collaborated on several projects related to natural resource management, cultural heritage protection, and the development of Aboriginal businesses in Gippsland.

“We are excited to be able to work alongside the Blue Mackerel team to support delivery of a project of such critical importance for Australia’s clean energy future. Our deep relationship with GLaWAC underscores our commitment to building community trust and delivering inclusive outcomes. We welcome the opportunity working alongside the Blue Mackerel team and expand our work with GLaWAC, from land to the sea and sky,” said David Chubb, Project Director at GHD.

"We’re thrilled to be working with GHD, a partner that embodies deep local knowledge, marine expertise, and a history of meaningful engagement with regional communities and First Nations Peoples. With GHD's support, Blue Mackerel is well-positioned to leave a positive and lasting environmental and social legacy,” added Kim Downs, Environmental Planning and Approvals Manager, Parkwind.