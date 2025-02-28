First Offshore Wind Management Plan Approved for Parkwind’s Blue Mackerel

The Offshore Infrastructure Regulator (OIR) has approved the feasibility stage management plan of Blue Mackerel North Pty Ltd for the Blue Mackerel offshore wind project off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria.

The approval allows Blue Mackerel to begin feasibility activities, including metocean and geotechnical investigations to assess the potential for harnessing renewable energy.

The management plan is a legally binding document that details how activities are to be carried out under an Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Act (OEI Act) license.

Before an OEI Act license holder can begin with activities that involve the construction, installation, commissioning, operation, maintenance or decommissioning of infrastructure in the Commonwealth offshore area, they must have their management plan approved by the OIR.

Once approved, the license holder is required to submit a summary of the management plan to the OIR within 30 days.

The proposed Blue Mackerel offshore wind project is located off the coast of Brataualung and Tatungalung Country, approximately 10km from Seaspray in Victoria.

The project includes the installation of approximately 60 wind turbines and associated infrastructure, capable of generating 1GW of renewable electricity. The project is planned to be operational from 2032.