Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Offshore Wind Management Plan Approved for Parkwind’s Blue Mackerel

(Credit: Blue Mackerel North)
(Credit: Blue Mackerel North)

The Offshore Infrastructure Regulator (OIR) has approved the feasibility stage management plan of Blue Mackerel North Pty Ltd  for the Blue Mackerel offshore wind project off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria.

The approval allows Blue Mackerel to begin feasibility activities, including metocean and geotechnical investigations to assess the potential for harnessing renewable energy.

The management plan is a legally binding document that details how activities are to be carried out under an Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Act (OEI Act) license.

Before an OEI Act license holder can begin with activities that involve the construction, installation, commissioning, operation, maintenance or decommissioning of infrastructure in the Commonwealth offshore area, they must have their management plan approved by the OIR.

Once approved, the license holder is required to submit a summary of the management plan to the OIR within 30 days.

The proposed Blue Mackerel offshore wind project is located off the coast of Brataualung and Tatungalung Country, approximately 10km from Seaspray in Victoria.

The project includes the installation of approximately 60 wind turbines and associated infrastructure, capable of generating 1GW of renewable electricity. The project is planned to be operational from 2032.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Enefit Green)

Enefit Green, Sumitomo Partner Up to Develop Offshore Wind...
© twixter / Adobe Stock

Eurazeo Provides Over $70M for MPC OSE Offshore’s New SOVs

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

ST Engineering Hires Kongsberg to Equip New W2W Vessel

ST Engineering Hires Kongsberg

Eco Wave Power Starts Infrastructure Preps for Portuguese 1MW Wave Project

Eco Wave Power Starts Infrastr

First Offshore Wind Management Plan Approved for Parkwind’s Blue Mackerel

First Offshore Wind Management

Valmet Hooks Methanol Automation Order for Jan de Nul’s CLVs

Valmet Hooks Methanol Automati

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine