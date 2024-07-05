Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies Extends Contract for Shelf Drilling’s Jack-Up Rig

(Credit: Shelf Drilling)
(Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Offshore drilling firm Shelf Drilling has secured a contract extension from TotalEnergies EP Denmark for its Shelf Drilling Winner jack-up rig.

The new contract is for 17 months, and will be in direct continuation of the rig’s current operations in Denmark.

The contract value for the firm period is approximately $68 million, and the contract also includes two seven-month options.

The planned start-up of operations is set for March 2025, and the expected availability of the rig is now August 2026, Shelf Drilling said.

To remind, Shelf Drilling Winner has been under contract with TotalEnergies since 2022.

The jack-up rig is of Friede & Goldman JU-3000N design, with the last upgrade done in 2014. It is capable of operating at water depths of 400 ft.

Shelf Drilling acquired the jack-up rig from Noble Corporation in 2022. At the time, Noble sold five jack-up drilling rigs to Shelf Drilling for $375 million, including Noble Sam Turner, which was later renamed to Shelf Drilling Winner.

