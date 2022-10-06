Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Noble Corporation Sells Five Jack-up Rigs to Shelf Drilling

October 6, 2022

Noble Hans Deul - Credit: OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com
Noble Hans Deul - Credit: OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling company Noble Corporation has completed the sale of five jack-up drilling rigs,  the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and Noble Lloyd Noble, to Shelf Drilling for $375 million.

The sale of the five rigs (the Remedy Rigs) was a part of the recently completed business combination with Maersk Drilling. Noble had to sell the five rigs to alleviate competition concerns in the UK. 

With the five rigs, all onshore and offshore related staff, support and infrastructure associated with the rigs, too, has been transferred to Shelf Drilling, too.

Noble will continue to operate the Noble Lloyd Noble under a bareboat charter with Shelf Drilling through the conclusion of that rig's current drilling contract with Equinor, which is expected to  finish in the second quarter of 2023.

"The closing of the Remedy Rigs sale is an essential element to the transformative business combination with Maersk Drilling, which we completed earlier this week," said Robert Eifler, President and CEO of Noble.  Mr. Eifler continued, "The cash proceeds from the sale will augment Noble's already conservative  balance sheet and further enhance our capital flexibility. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Noble employees who will transfer  to Shelf Drilling and wish them continued success."

Shelf Drilling CEO David Mullen, said: “I am very pleased to announce the closing of this acquisition as it significantly enhances our asset quality and expands our geographical footprint into the North Sea at a very attractive price. We are also pleased to welcome to Shelf Drilling the experienced onshore and offshore teams that will ensure a seamless transition for our customers and operations. 

"This unique transaction proves the differentiation of Shelf Drilling as we successfully completed a number of strategic actions against a challenging backdrop in getting this deal closed. This will unlock tremendous value for the company as the outlook for the sector continues to improve.”

Mergers & Acquisitions Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Per Johny Stranded/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor Adds One Well to Odfjell Drilling Rig Scope
Credit; Maersk Drilling/Mærsk Developer

Brazil: Shell Books Maersk Drilling Semi-sub

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

PTTEP Taps Technip Energies for FEED at Lang Lebah Gas Plant with CO2 Capture

PTTEP Taps Technip Energies for FEED at Lang Lebah Gas Plant with CO2 Capture

Shelf Drilling Wins Contract Extension for Newly Bought Jack-up Rig

Shelf Drilling Wins Contract Extension for Newly Bought Jack-up Rig

Petrobras Hires Radix for Well Engineering and Subsea Engineering Work

Petrobras Hires Radix for Well Engineering and Subsea Engineering Work

Norway Hikes Tax on Oil Industry by NOK 2B in 2023

Norway Hikes Tax on Oil Industry by NOK 2B in 2023

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine