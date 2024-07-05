Moray West Exports First Power as it Remains On Track for Full Commissioning

Moray West offshore wind farm, an 882 MW project currently under construction, has delivered first power from the first series of wind turbines already installed offshore Scotland.

The power has been exported to the National Electricity Transmission System (NETS).

The 882MW wind farm is nearing the end of the construction phase and will become fully operational in 2025 in line with the originally projected commercial operations date.

It will feature 60 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines, each rated at 14.7 MW, supplied by Siemens Gamesa.

The Moray West project is being developed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables.

Following installation of all foundations, the offshore substations, and array-cables, the rest of the turbine components are currently being pre-assembled at the Port of Nigg prior to offshore installation.

At the onshore substation, construction work is being finalized on the second circuit, following commissioning of the first.

The export cables are in place, buried within the pre-defined cable corridor, completing the electrical connection between the wind turbines, and the NETS at Blackhillock substation.

“I am delighted that we have been able to maintain the project timeline, and I’m looking forward to a timely handover to the new operations team in the first months of 2025. To meet UK government targets for offshore wind deployment, it is vital that policy is stable and supportive, to nurture investor confidence, and thereby avoid the risk of market and regulatory shock,” said Pete Geddes, Project Director for Moray West.

Moray West, part of Ocean Winds’ 6 GW portfolio of secured offshore wind farms in the UK, is expected to inject over $1 billion (£800 million) in the local Scottish economy throughout its lifespan, and during construction phases it will create more than 1,500 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) years in Scotland, with 70 long-term operational roles based in Buckie.