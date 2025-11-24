Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dajin to Supply Transition Pieces for Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

Published

(Credit: Dajin Heavy Industry)
Skyborn Renewables has signed a contract with Dajin Heavy Industry for the supply of transition pieces for Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany.

The contract follows the preferred supply agreement (PSA) the companies signed in September 2025.

At the time, Skyborn signed PSAs for foundations with EEW Special Pipe Construction (EEW SPC), transportation and installation services from Seaway7, and inter-array cable supply and installation from a Boskalis–TKF consortium.

The 64 monopiles will be manufactured in Rostock, northeast Germany. Each foundation will weigh up to 877 tonnes, with a top diameter of 7.5 metres.

With an installed capacity of up to 976.5 MW, the Gennaker project will be located in the German Baltic Sea and is scheduled for commissioning in 2028, supplying clean electricity to around one million households.

“We are excited to advance into the execution phase with Dajin. Their proven offshore manufacturing experience and strong delivery record will help ensure the success of the Gennaker project,” said Patrick Lammers, CEO of Skyborn Renewables.

 “This contract reflects our shared commitment to excellence and our contribution to Europe’s renewable energy transition,” added Jin Xin, Chairman of Dajin Heavy Industry.

