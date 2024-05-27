Lamprell Delivers All Transition Pieces for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore construction firm Lamprell has completed the final delivery of 62 transition pieces for Ocean Winds’ Moray West offshore wind farm.

Lamprell, which was in charge of the construction of the transition pieces for the 882 MW offshore wind farm, delivered the project on schedule and within budget.

Global Energy Group (GEG) provided preassembly support services for the marshalling of 62 TPs at the Port of Nigg.

“This achievement highlights the effectiveness of our industry-leading serial production line, which was designed to meet the growing demands of the offshore wind sector, and showcases the exceptional skills of our employees. This landmark project, which started in 2022 following the project award, involved the construction of 60 wind turbine generator TPs and two offshore substation TPs,” Lamprell said on social media.

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables, is developing the Moray West project.

The wind farm will be equipped with 60 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines to be supplied by Siemens Gamesa.

The first 14.7 MW turbine has been installed in April 2024, with the wind turbine installation campaign set to continue for most of the rest of 2024, Ocean Winds said.

The operational life of the project will be over 25 years, with the first power expected to be delivered in 2024.