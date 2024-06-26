Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Archer and Equinor Agree Extension of North Sea Ops

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Oilfield services firm Archer has secured extension of frame agreement for well services with Equinor in the North Sea.

The two-year extension contract covers plug and abandonment, fishing and downhole mechanical isolation equipment. 

Based on current activity levels, the additional backlog is estimated at $60 million for the 24 months period, starting from June 2024.

“We are pleased to continue our Well Services operations for Equinor in the North Sea.  P&A services is a key part of the Archer strategy, and we look forward to continuing to deliver cost-effective, efficient, and innovative P&A solutions to our clients in the future,” said Nicholas Pantin, EVP Archer Well Services.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Morlais Landfall Substaion (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga and Verdant Form Partnership to Deliver Morlais...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Gets Subsea Services Job at Woodside’s Sangomar...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Aramco, Sempra Set Sale and Purchase Terms for Port Arthur LNG Expansion Project

Aramco, Sempra Set Sale and Pu

TotalEnergies Nets Exploration License Offshore Sao Tome and Principe

TotalEnergies Nets Exploration

Archer and Equinor Agree Extension of North Sea Ops

Archer and Equinor Agree Exten

Acta Marine’s CSOV Newbuild to Sail Under French Flag

Acta Marine’s CSOV Newbuild to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine