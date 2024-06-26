Archer and Equinor Agree Extension of North Sea Ops

Oilfield services firm Archer has secured extension of frame agreement for well services with Equinor in the North Sea.

The two-year extension contract covers plug and abandonment, fishing and downhole mechanical isolation equipment.

Based on current activity levels, the additional backlog is estimated at $60 million for the 24 months period, starting from June 2024.

“We are pleased to continue our Well Services operations for Equinor in the North Sea. P&A services is a key part of the Archer strategy, and we look forward to continuing to deliver cost-effective, efficient, and innovative P&A solutions to our clients in the future,” said Nicholas Pantin, EVP Archer Well Services.