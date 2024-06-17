Liebherr Secures Order for Two Offshore Cranes for FPSO Operating Off Canada

Crane specialist Liebherr has sold two of its BOS 2600 Board Offshore Cranes to a Canadian customer that will be installed on the floating production storage offloading unit (FPSO) operating off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada.

The BOS 2600 cranes will replace two Liebherr Compact Board Offshore (CBO) cranes that have been in service since 2006 on the FPSO.

The customer, whose name was not disclosed, is a Canadian integrated energy company,

With a possible maximum reach of up to 60 meters and a lifting capacity of up to 100 tones, the BOS 2600 is suitable for dynamic lifting when servicing platforms, jack-up platforms or drilling rigs, as well as for work on board.

In collaboration with the customer, additional technical innovations have been designed and implemented to make the cranes easier to maintain in the future.

If the main winch in the boom needs to be repaired or replaced, this is usually only possible by laboriously dismantling it into its individual parts. A drop hatch specially designed for the cranes makes this process much easier.

The main winch is lowered to the deck level using a hatch and a new winch can be easily installed. This eliminates the need for time-consuming disassembly of the winch into its individual parts. Walk-in facilities have been created that will simplify processes during operation.

A platform has been installed in front of the cabin to make it easier to change the windscreen wipers. In addition, access is made possible by a staircase instead of ladders, which increases both the comfort and safety of the crane operator.

“We always strive to meet our customer’s needs. We have been able in developing a customized solution that focuses on ease of maintenance without compromising on other aspects,” said Stefan Schneider, Global Application Manager General Purpose Offshore Cranes at Liebherr.