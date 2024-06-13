Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Australia Starts Repair Work on Wheatstone Offshore Gas Platform

Wheatstone offshore gas platform (Credit: Chevron)
Wheatstone offshore gas platform (Credit: Chevron)

Chevron has commenced repair activities on its Wheatstone platform in Australia and the work is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"LNG (liquefied natural gas) and domestic gas production will resume following the safe completion of repair works," added the spokesperson.

Chevron earlier said that it had suspended production at its Wheatstone gas facility on Monday to complete repairs to the platform's fuel gas system.

As the offshore platform provides gas to Wheatstone's onshore facilities near Onslow, Western Australia, LNG and domestic gas production has been suspended, it had said.

Wheatstone has an export capacity of 8.9 million tons a year. Its top customers in 2024, based on LSEG's supply data available so far this year, were Japan and South Korea, followed by China and Taiwan.


(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

LNG Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Temasek to Finalize Deal with Shell for Pavilion Energy...
Sleipner (Credit: Øyvind Gravås / Equinor)

Norway Gas Export Outage Extended, Duration Remains...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

Strategic Marine Inks MoU with Mainprize Offshore for Six New Supa Swath CTVs

Strategic Marine Inks MoU with

PTTEP Buys Wintershall Dea's Share in Abu Dhabi’s Ghasha Concession

PTTEP Buys Wintershall Dea's S

Temasek to Finalize Deal with Shell for Pavilion Energy LNG Asset Sale

Temasek to Finalize Deal with

Chevron Australia Starts Repair Work on Wheatstone Offshore Gas Platform

Chevron Australia Starts Repai

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine