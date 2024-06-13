Chevron Australia Starts Repair Work on Wheatstone Offshore Gas Platform

Chevron has commenced repair activities on its Wheatstone platform in Australia and the work is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"LNG (liquefied natural gas) and domestic gas production will resume following the safe completion of repair works," added the spokesperson.

Chevron earlier said that it had suspended production at its Wheatstone gas facility on Monday to complete repairs to the platform's fuel gas system.

As the offshore platform provides gas to Wheatstone's onshore facilities near Onslow, Western Australia, LNG and domestic gas production has been suspended, it had said.

Wheatstone has an export capacity of 8.9 million tons a year. Its top customers in 2024, based on LSEG's supply data available so far this year, were Japan and South Korea, followed by China and Taiwan.





(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)