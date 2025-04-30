BP Hires SBM Offshore to Install Kaskida FPU in Gulf of America

SBM Offshore has signed a contract with BP for the wet tow and installation of the Kaskida semi-submersible Floating Production Unit (FPU) in the Gulf of America.

The Kaskida field is a greenfield development located approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans, in the Keathley Canyon area in the deepwater Gulf of America.

Kaskida will be BP’s sixth hub in the Gulf of America. Fully owned by BP, the Kaskida field has discovered recoverable resources currently estimated at around 275 million barrels of oil equivalent from the initial phase.

“SBM Offshore’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the offshore industry is highlighted by this project, paving the way for future growth for our installation activities. Our pioneering spirit and deepwater expertise have been key differentiators in securing this contract,” said Olivier Icyk, Chief Business Office.

The Kaskida FPU has a capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells in the first phase of development.

Seatrium has been tasked with the egineering, procurement, construction and onshore commissioning (EPC) for the FPU.

SLB OneSubsea joint venture has been selected to deliver a subsea boosting system for the development, while Technip FMC is in charge of subsea production systems, including 20,000 psi (20K) standardized subsea trees and manifolds, and the design, manufacture, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines.

Exmar Offshore and Audubon Engineering Company will be in charge of engineering and design of the FPU.