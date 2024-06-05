Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron Extends Shelf Drilling's Jack-Up Stay in West Africa

Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)
Offshore drilling firm Shelf Drilling has secured a contract from Chevron's Angola subsidiary for its Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig for drilling operations offshore West Africa.

The total added value of the contract is $66 million, according to Shelf Drilling. The 15-month award will begin in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, extending the commitment until February 2026.

Although Shelf Drilling did not name the client, Shelf Drilling Tenacious has been under contract with Chevron's Angola subsidiary, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, with the most recent contract extension keeping the rig busy until November 2024.

In the company's May 2024 fleet status report, it is stated that Cabinda Gulf Oil Company has a 15-month option under the contract as well.

The Shelf Drilling Tenacious is a Baker Marine Pacific 375 rig built in 2007 and last upgraded in 2022. It can accommodate 150 people.

The maximum water depth in which the rig can operate is 375 feet (114.3 meters), with its maximum drilling depth being 30,000 feet (9144 meters).

