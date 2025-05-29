Agogo FPSO Checks In Offshore Angola

The Agogo floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit has reached Angola ahead off installation at Azule Energy’s offshore field.

The trans-oceanic towing operation from China to Angola was conducted by PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH).

Built and operated by Yinson Production for Azule Energy, the vessel is expected to start producing offshore Angola in the second half of 2025.

Measuring approximately 330 metres in length and weighing over 300,000 metric tonnes, the massive unit was towed for more than 10.000 nautical miles to its final location at Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in Block 15/06 offshore Angola.

It will be operated by Yinson Production under a 15-year firm charter with the option to extend for another five years, and a total contract value of up to approximately $5.3 billion.

With a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day, the vessel features cutting-edge carbon-reduction technology, including the industry’s first pilot post-combustion carbon capture system on an FPSO.

It also includes closed flare system, hydrocarbon blanketing, combined cycle technology, automated process controls, and all-electric drives.

The carbon-reducing technologies onboard the FPSO are expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 27%, according to Yinson Production.