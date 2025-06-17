Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Yinson Production Closes $1B Investment to Drive Further Growth

(Credit: Yinson Production)

Malaysian FPSO leasing firm Yinson Production has closed of the previously announced $1 billion investment from a consortium of global investor to further drive its business growth.

The funding was secured through a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and funds managed by British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), and RRJ Group (RRJ).

The successful closing of the transaction follows the signing of a definitive agreement on January 14, 2025 and satisfaction of the closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of parent company Yinson Holdings Berhad.

The investment is made through the issuance of $1 billion of redeemable convertible preferred shares (the RCPS) and warrants by Yinson Production Offshore Holdings Limited, a newly established UK-based holding company.

The agreement provides for the option to issue additional RCPS of up to $500 million within 24 months from closing, subject to agreement.

Upon closing, the investors funded the first tranche of $300 million, of which $200 million has been used for a special distribution to Yinson. The remaining $700 million of committed RCPS will be called in up to three installments by December 2026.

“We are delighted to have successfully closed this significant investment from leading global investors.

“This investment not only reflects the quality of our business with highly visible cash flows and significant revenue backlog, but underscores the confidence in Yinson Production’s long-term growth potential. By further strengthening our financial foundation, this transaction positions us well to pursue new opportunities in a rapidly evolving offshore energy landscape,” said Markus Wenker, Yinson Production Chief Financial Officer.

