Mauritius Seeks Investors for Floating Power Plant

© Adobe Stock/bogdanserban
Mauritius is inviting international investors to establish and operate a floating power plant as the Indian Ocean island nation seeks to address its growing energy needs, according to a tender issued by the state-owned Central Electricity Board.

The proposed plant will run on heavy fuel oil, a request for proposals seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

Public Utilities Minister Patrick Assirvaden told lawmakers on Tuesday that Mauritius requires an additional 100 megawatts of electricity by January next year to meet rising demand.

In May, Assirvaden said the floating barge plant initiative aims to diversify energy production sources, ensure greater security of supply and respond to rising energy demand.

The contract is expected to last five years, with the barge expected to be anchored off the capital Port  Louis and connected to the grid, he said on Tuesday.

Mauritius relies heavily on imported fossil fuels that account for about 80% of its power mix.

The tender is open to international developers who are required to submit proposals before August, according to the tender document. It did not disclose the plant's projected cost.

(Reuters)

