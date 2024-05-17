Saipem Secures $850M Contract from Eni-BP Joint Venture Offshore Angola

Italian offshore energy services firm Saipem has secured a contract from Azule Energy, a joint venture between Eni and BP, for the development of Ndungu field as part of Agogo Integrated West Hub Project, offshore Angola.

Saipem’s scope of work entails the engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation of approximately 60 km of rigid pipelines and of the subsea facilities at a depth of around 1,100 meters, and the transportation and installation of flexible flowlines, jumpers and 17 km of umbilicals.

Fabrication activities under the $850 million contract will be executed at Saipem’s Ambriz yard in Angola.

For the offshore installation campaign Saipem expects to deploy its FDS vessel, for the transportation and laying activities of the rigid pipelines.

The Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project is located in the West Hub of Block 15/06 offshore Angola.

Yinson Production is in charge of the delivery of the Agogo FPSO for the project.

The Agogo FPSO will have a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day. It has also been designed with a comprehensive suite of carbon emission reduction technologies, including the first-ever carbon capture technology onboard an FPSO.