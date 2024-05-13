McDermott Performs Record-Breaking Lift on BorWin6 HVDC Project

McDermott has executed its heaviest stacking lift at the Jebel Ali fabrication yard in Dubai as part of the BorWin6 980MW high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) project for TenneT.

The stacking of deck level one had a total weight of 1,962 metric tonnes (MT) and was conducted in a tandem lift operation involving six cranes.

This complex operation was executed by McDermott's lifting fabrication team, alongside construction support engineering, and its health, safety and environmental team. The lift was performed securely and ahead of schedule, according to McDermott.

Awarded in 2022, BorWin6 is a key part of McDermott's growing energy transition portfolio and represents the company's first project in the offshore wind market.

McDermott is delivering engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services, through a consortium with GEIRI / C-EPRI, for an HVDC offshore converter platform, located offshore Germany.

"Jebel Ali is unrivalled in its ability to deliver complex offshore structures. We are well positioned to continue driving execution excellence throughout the remainder of the construction phase, while maintaining the project's impeccable safety record,” said Rob Shaul, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Low Carbon Solutions.