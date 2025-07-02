Ocean Winds Installs Substation for 496MW French Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean Winds (OW), a 50-50 joint venture by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has installed the offshore electrical substation for the Dieppe – Le Tréport offshore wind farm (EMDT), a project developed in consortium with Sumitomo Corporation and Banque des Territoires.

The substation was designed and built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique at its Saint-Nazaire shipyard, while the foundation, a steel jacket structure, was supplied by Navantia in Spain.

The offshore installation operation was carried out by DEME, using its installation vessel Gulliver.

Once operational, the substation will collect the renewable electricity generated by the EMDT wind farm’s 62 turbines and transfer it to shore via the grid connection infrastructure developed by Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE), operator of the French national electricity transmission system.

Once fully operational, with its 496 MW capacity, the Dieppe – Le Tréport offshore wind farm will generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of around 850,000 people.

“Following the first power of the EMYN project earlier this month and our continued progress on EFGL, the successful installation of the Dieppe – Le Tréport offshore substation is another significant milestone for Ocean Winds, and a further demonstration of the momentum building across France’s offshore wind sector.

“It also reflects the trust placed in us by the French State to contribute to the country’s energy transition, supported by a robust French and European industrial supply chain,” said Marc Hirt, Country Manager for Ocean Winds in France.