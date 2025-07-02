Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ocean Winds Installs Substation for 496MW French Offshore Wind Farm

Installation of the offshore substation for the Dieppe - Le Tréport offshore wind farm (Credit: EMDT)
Installation of the offshore substation for the Dieppe - Le Tréport offshore wind farm (Credit: EMDT)

Ocean Winds (OW), a 50-50 joint venture by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has installed the offshore electrical substation for the Dieppe – Le Tréport offshore wind farm (EMDT), a project developed in consortium with Sumitomo Corporation and Banque des Territoires.

The substation was designed and built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique at its Saint-Nazaire shipyard, while the foundation, a steel jacket structure, was supplied by Navantia in Spain.

The offshore installation operation was carried out by DEME, using its installation vessel Gulliver.

Once operational, the substation will collect the renewable electricity generated by the EMDT wind farm’s 62 turbines and transfer it to shore via the grid connection infrastructure developed by Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE), operator of the French national electricity transmission system.

Once fully operational, with its 496 MW capacity, the Dieppe – Le Tréport offshore wind farm will generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of around 850,000 people.

 “Following the first power of the EMYN project earlier this month and our continued progress on EFGL, the successful installation of the Dieppe – Le Tréport offshore substation is another significant milestone for Ocean Winds, and a further demonstration of the momentum building across France’s offshore wind sector.

“It also reflects the trust placed in us by the French State to contribute to the country’s energy transition, supported by a robust French and European industrial supply chain,” said Marc Hirt, Country Manager for Ocean Winds in France.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Substations

Related Offshore News

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

OEG to Assist with Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm Buildout
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lands Offshore Wind Site Characterization Work in...
Pedro Azagra (Credit: Iberdrola)

Iberdrola Names New CEO
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Secures Offshore Wind Site Survey in German North...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

One Shelf Drilling Rig Up for New Job in India, Other for Disposal

One Shelf Drilling Rig Up for

Semco Maritime Gets Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub Substations Service Job

Semco Maritime Gets Iberdrola’

Four Jack-Up Drilling Rig Deals Set to Bring In $129M for Borr Drilling

Four Jack-Up Drilling Rig Deal

ADES' Jack-Up Barge Capsizes off Egypt Killing Four, Three Still Missing

ADES' Jack-Up Barge Capsizes o

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine