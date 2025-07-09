Glamox to Light Up Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Lightin specialist Glamox has won a contract to provide marine lighting for the foundation platforms of 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the North Sea, off UK.

Glamox will supply marine lighting solutions for the foundations of 197 wind turbines, which Ørsted will operate once the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm enters service in 2027.

Marine lighting is crucial for ensuring safe access to the turbine, allowing teams to undertake maintenance and inspection duties.

Glamox will provide 1,376 of its MIR G2 marine-certified linear luminaries to Scanel Green Energy. The foundations are being constructed by Aarsleff BIZ. in Poland, where Scanel Green Energy will install the Glamox marine-certified lighting for the external platforms.

“At Scanel Green Energy, we value the strong and ongoing collaboration we’ve built over several projects with Glamox. With the Hornsea 3 project now underway, we look forward to continuing this professional collaboration,” said Sebastian Moroder Ottesen, Head of Projects at Scanel Green Energy.

The scale of Hornsea 3 is enormous. The wind farm, to be located 120 km off the coast of Norfolk, England, is projected to generate more electricity than Hornsea 1 and 2 combined.

Each turbine will be mounted on a fixed XXL monopile foundation, without the need for a transition piece. Once fully operational, it will provide power for more than 3 million homes in the U.K.