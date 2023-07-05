McDermott Starts Construction of TenneT's BorWin6 HVDC Converter Platform

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott held a first steel-cutting ceremony at its Jebel Ali fabrication yard in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to mark the start of construction for the BorWin6 980MW high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) project for TenneT.

McDermott is providing engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) services for an HVDC offshore converter platform, located offshore Germany.

Electricity generated from offshore wind farms will be converted into direct current and transported to an onshore converter station located 146 miles (235 kilometers) onshore near Büttel, Germany. Here, the electricity is converted back into three-phase current and fed into the extra-high voltage grid.

Fabrication will be executed from McDermott's fabrication yards in Dubai and Batam, Indonesia.