Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

McDermott Starts Construction of TenneT's BorWin6 HVDC Converter Platform

July 5, 2023

©Credit: twixter/AdobeStock
©Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott held a first steel-cutting ceremony at its Jebel Ali fabrication yard in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to mark the start of construction for the BorWin6 980MW high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) project for TenneT.

McDermott is providing engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) services for an HVDC offshore converter platform, located offshore Germany. 

Electricity generated from offshore wind farms will be converted into direct current and transported to an onshore converter station located 146 miles (235 kilometers) onshore near Büttel, Germany. Here, the electricity is converted back into three-phase current and fed into the extra-high voltage grid. 

Fabrication will be executed from McDermott's fabrication yards in Dubai and Batam, Indonesia.

 

Middle East Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

©Hauke Müller

'World's First' 115m+ Rotor Blade Test Rig for Offshore...
(L-R): Seaway7's Dave Pugh, Executive Project Director and Nicolas Monnot, Project & Operations Director join Charlie Jordan, CEO ScottishPower Renewables and Ross Ovens, SPR's Managing Director for the East Anglia Hub offshore windfarms to sign the contract for the transport and installation of the foundations and inner-array cables for the East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm. - Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Seaway 7 Secures "Very Large" Contract for East Anglia...


Trending Offshore News

Ingredients to hand for pre-salt plays
South America

Select model
Technology

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Baker Hughes' Equipment to Cut Carbon Footprint in Brazilian FPSO Project

Baker Hughes' Equipment to Cut Carbon Footprint in Brazilian FPSO Project

McDermott Starts Construction of TenneT's BorWin6 HVDC Converter Platform

McDermott Starts Construction of TenneT's BorWin6 HVDC Converter Platform

Glamox Illuminates World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Glamox Illuminates World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Oil Output in Kazakhstan Down 21% on July 4 from July 2 after Blackout

Oil Output in Kazakhstan Down 21% on July 4 from July 2 after Blackout

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine