Subsea7, OneSubsea to Install Türkiye’s First FPU in Black Sea

Subsea Integration Alliance, a strategic partnership between OneSubsea and Subsea7, has secured a ‘large contract’ from Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) relating to the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea, offshore Türkiye.

An initial contract was awarded in May 2023 to a consortium including SLB, Subsea Integration Alliance, and Saipem for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the second development phase (2a) of the Sakarya gas field.

The most recent award expands the existing contract with Subsea Integration Alliance to include the installation of Türkiye’s first floating production unit (FPU) as part of Phase 2a development.

Although the exact value of the contract was not disclosed, Subsea7 defines a ‘large contract’ as being between $300 million and $500 million.

Subsea7’s scope will include the installation and integration of risers, umbilicals, hook-ups and mooring systems with the FPU. Project management and engineering will be coordinated through the Subsea7 office in Istanbul, Türkiye.

“We are proud to receive this contract award extension by TP-OTC to install the country’s first floating production unit. We look forward to our continued collaboration with TP-OTC and our consortium partners to unlock the full potential of the Sakarya gas field and advance Türkiye’s energy security goals,” said Olivier Blaringhem, Chief Executive Officer, Subsea Integration Alliance.

“The award extends Subsea7’s involvement in the ongoing development of Türkiye’s first deepwater gas field. In collaboration with TP-OTC, Subsea7 and our consortium partners will now deliver another milestone for the country - its first FPU installation,” added Franck Louvety, Senior Vice President of Subsea7’s Global Project Centre - West said.