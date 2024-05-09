Diamond Offshore Agrees Marketing Rights for Three Drillships

U.S.-based offshore drilling company Diamond Offshore has secured the marketing rights for three seventh generation drillships - West Dorado, West Draco and West Libra, which will be renamed Tidal Action.

Diamond Offshore entered into an agreement with Eldorado Drilling, the owner of the West Dorado and West Draco, to market the rigs in Brazil, Latin America, West Africa, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

West Dorado recently arrived in Labuan, Malaysia, 12 days after setting sail for the maiden voyage from Samsung Heavy Industries in Geoje, South Korea.

In addition, the company agreed with the owner of the former West Libra, now known as the Tidal Action, Hanwha Ocean to market the rig in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Tidal Action is a seventh-generation ultra-deepwater drillship, built for demanding drilling operations in water depth up to 12,000 feet. The drillship features DP3 certified thrusters, large deck space and load capacities with dual derricks for increased drilling activity and efficiency.