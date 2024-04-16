HSM Rolls Out Topside for ONE-Dyas’ Offshore Wind-Powered Gas Platform

HSM Offshore Energy has rolled out the topside for ONE-Dyas’ N05-A platform, which, once fully constructed, will be the first electrified gas production platform in the North Sea that runs completely on offshore wind power.

HSM reached the milestone at its yard in Schiedam, the Netherlands, merely two days after the successful lift of the upperpart of the jacket on its lower counterpart. These project achievements represent an important step in harnessing local Dutch offshore energy resources.

Once completed, the N05-A Platform will be the first electrified gas production platform in the North Sea, which will run entirely on offshore renewable energy from the nearby Riffgat Offshore Wind Farm.

With cutting-edge technology and innovative design, this topside heralds a new era to HSM Offshore Energy’s commitment to accelerate local Dutch gas production and to offshore energy transition..

ONE-Dyas, a prominent Dutch player in the exploration and production of gas in the North Sea, has partnered with HSM Offshore Energy for the project back in 2022.

The N05-A Topside is prepared to enhance ONE-Dyas's operations, optimizing production efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

The oil and gas company sanctioned the €500 million N05-A gas field development in September 2022, saying at the time that the project was the largest investment in a natural gas development in the Netherlands in the past 15 years.

The N05-A platform location will be located about 20 kilometers north of the islands of Borkum, Rottumerplaat, and Schiermonnikoog.

"The N05-A Topside is a milestone for our company. It embodies our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. Local gas production is key for the Dutch economy and needed to smoothen the energy transition,” said Hans Leerdam, Commercial Director of HSM Offshore Energy.

"We are glad to execute such significant energy projects in the Netherlands. The retention of knowledge and infrastructure within the country is crucial as we navigate the energy transition.

“Our collaboration with HSM Offshore Energy and other involved partners serves as an exemplary model of the Dutch manufacturing economy in action,” added Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck, CEO of ONE-Dyas.