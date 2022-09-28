Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ONE-Dyas Sanctions EUR 500M Wind-powered Offshore Gas Project in Dutch North Sea

September 28, 2022

Credit: One-Dyas
Credit: One-Dyas

 ONE-Dyas has reached a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The decision involves an investment of more than 500 million euros, and is the largest investment in a natural gas development in the Netherlands in the past 15 years, according to the company.

The development will include a wind-powered offshore platform. The N05-A platform location is in the North Sea, about 20 kilometers north of the islands of Borkum, Rottumerplaat and Schiermonnikoog. The N05-A platform will run entirely on wind energy from the nearby Riffgat wind farm.

Commenting on the FID milestone, Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck, CEO of ONE-Dyas: "This is an important step for the energy supply of the Netherlands and Germany, providing safe and responsible domestic natural gas. With this investment decision, we have demonstrated that we are serious about the energy transition. 

"As an operator, and together with our partners, we want to actively contribute to the security of supply of natural gas to North-West Europe and we are taking a major step in reducing CO2 emissions. We are bringing emissions close to zero as the nearby offshore Riffgat wind park will supply the N05-A platform with wind energy. We have agreed to produce natural gas from the GEMS area only as long as there is domestic demand for natural gas in the Netherlands and Germany."

