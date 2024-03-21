Two Injured, Five Missing as Fire Breaks Out at Perenco’s Platform Offshore Gabon

Oil and gas company Perenco has reported an incident involving fire on its Perenco Becuna platform offshore Gabon.

The incident took place on March 20, 2024 at approximately 15.25 (Gabon time).

Initial reports indicate two persons have been injured and five are currently missing. Both injured persons have been evacuated to shore, according to Perenco.

The company added that the area has been secured, the fire has been placed under control and all personnel on the platform who were not injured have been moved to a safe location.

Perenco has activated its emergency response procedure and is working closely with the emergency services and the relevant authorities.

Offshore Engineer will update the article with further information as soon as they are available.