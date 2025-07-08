Former Shell Senior Joins BP’s Board

BP has appointed Shell’s former chief financial officer (CFO) Simon Henry as its non-executive director.

Effective September 1, 2025, Henry will join BP’s board. He is currently a non-executive director of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited, which announced in February that he will step down from those roles in the second half of 2025.

Harbour Energy announced earlier that Henry will also step down from its board with immediate effect.

Within the past five years, Simon resigned as a director from Lloyds Banking Group and PetroChina in September 2020 and May 2022, respectively.

Henry has wide-ranging expertise and experience in global finance, strategy, governance and management, gained across the energy industry internationally. In a career of 35 years with Shell, he held senior finance and management roles internationally and was CFO and a member of the board from 2009 until 2017.

"I am delighted to welcome Simon to bp. The board will benefit from his deep and broad experience of the global upstream and downstream energy industry and his financial and commercial understanding of global markets, together with his extensive and varied board experience,” said Helge Lund, Chair of BP.