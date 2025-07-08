Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Former Shell Senior Joins BP’s Board

© ink drop - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock
© ink drop - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

BP has appointed Shell’s former chief financial officer (CFO) Simon Henry as its non-executive director.

Effective September 1, 2025, Henry will join BP’s board. He is currently a non-executive director of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited, which announced in February that he will step down from those roles in the second half of 2025.

Harbour Energy announced earlier that Henry will also step down from its board with immediate effect.

Within the past five years, Simon resigned as a director from Lloyds Banking Group and PetroChina in September 2020 and May 2022, respectively.

Henry has wide-ranging expertise and experience in global finance, strategy, governance and management, gained across the energy industry internationally. In a career of 35 years with Shell, he held senior finance and management roles internationally and was CFO and a member of the board from 2009 until 2017. 

"I am delighted to welcome Simon to bp. The board will benefit from his deep and broad experience of the global upstream and downstream energy industry and his financial and commercial understanding of global markets, together with his extensive and varied board experience,” said Helge Lund, Chair of BP.

People Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi, TechnipFMC to Fast-Track Development of North...
© Saklakova / Adobe Stock

RightBridge Ventures Agrees Reverse Takeover of Swemar
(Credit: OKEA)

Norwegian Oil and Gas Firm Enlists AGR for Independent...
(Credit: Eni)

Eni Launches Services Firm for Oil Drilling Industry

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Hanwha Ocean Floating Turbine Receives ABS Approval

Hanwha Ocean Floating Turbine

Vår Energi, TechnipFMC to Fast-Track Development of North Sea O&G Fields

Vår Energi, TechnipFMC to Fast

First Steel Cut for Rem Offshore’s Third Vard-Built CSOV

First Steel Cut for Rem Offsho

Rem Offshore's Zero-Emission Subsea Construction Vessel Hits Water (Video)

Rem Offshore's Zero-Emission S

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine