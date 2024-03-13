Tyra Gas Field One Step Closer to Imminent Start-Up

BlueNord, a partner in the TotalEnergies-operated Tyra natural gas development, has announced that the methanol loading at the redevelopment project has started, with the official restart set for the second half of March.

Following the milestone and depending on continued progress, the expected start-up date of Tyra II is in the second half of March, with arrival of gas from Tyra II to Denmark expected between 21-31 March 2024, BlueNord said.

All hands are on deck to prepare the facilities for safe production restart.

After production restart, TotalEnergies and partners will be gradually re-establishing the gas flow from Harald, Svend, Roar and Valdemar, and the wells from the Tyra field itself (Southeast, West and East).

The project is being developed by Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), which is a partnership between TotalEnergies (operator, 43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%), and Nordsøfonden (20%).

When fully operational, Tyra will deliver 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year, making Denmark again a net exporter and self-sufficient in natural gas, according to TotalEnergies.

The redevelopment of the Tyra field included three main elements: decommissioning and recycling of the old Tyra platforms; recycling and extending the current platform legs on six of the platforms with 13 meters, which will have new topsides; a completely new process module and a new accommodation platform.

