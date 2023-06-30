Tyra II: Largest Infrastructure Project in Danish North Sea Nears Completion

French oil major TotalEnergies said Friday it had re-established the pipeline connection between the Tyra offshore field in the Danish North Sea and Denmark.

"This enables the gas export once the field resumes its production in the winter season 2023/24 and marks an important step contributing to Danish and European energy independence," TotalEnergies, the operator of the field which is undergoing the final stages of the redevelopment project.

With the reestablishment of the 30-inch export pipeline in place, the largest infrastructure project in the Danish North Sea is now close to the end, TotalEnergies said.

Once fully operational, Tyra will deliver 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year, making Denmark again a net exporter and self-sufficient in natural gas, TotalEnergies said.

"This week, our dedicated offshore teams have completed the comprehensive work to install the connection spool at the Tyra East Echo riser platform which is part of a larger project that has been underway for around five years. With this key structure in place, the Tyra facilities are now again connected to Denmark paving the way for the future gas export," says Lars Bo Christiansen, Project Director Deputy for Tyra Redevelopment at TotalEnergies EP Denmark. ©TotalEnergies

As part of the Tyra Redevelopment, eight new platform topsides have been constructed onshore and were installed in the Danish North Sea.

"One of those new topsides is the riser platform called Tyra East Echo or short: “TEE”. The platform represents a key gas connection point in the Danish North Sea. Here, the gas will arrive from the surrounding fields and leave the facilities towards Denmark and Europe," TotalEnergies explained. ©TotalEnergies

More than 1,500 people offshore and over 250 people on land are working on the final redevelopment activities such as connecting cables and pipes, installing compressors and testing to make the facilities ready for first gas.



TotalEnergies is the operator of the Tyra field on behalf of DUC – a partnership between TotalEnergies (43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).



Tyra is Denmark’s largest natural gas field and has been a center for processing and exporting more than 90% of the natural gas produced in the Danish North Sea before its redevelopment. This was necessary due to the field’s natural subsidence of the chalk reservoir after many years of production.



The redevelopment of the Tyra field included three main elements: decommissioning and recycling of the old Tyra platforms; recycling and extending the current platform legs on six of the platforms with 13 meters, which will have new topsides; a completely new process module and a new accommodation platform.



"Once the modernized Tyra II is back on stream, it will be the most modern natural gas field in the world and is expected to deliver 2.8 billion cubic meter gas per year to Denmark and Europe through the export pipelines to Nybro and Den Helder. Tyra II will secure continued production of natural gas with 30% less CO2 emissions and contribute to gas consumption in Denmark and Europe," TotalEnergies said.