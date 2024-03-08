Vestas to Install 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Near Danish Port

Vestas has received a firm order from Thyborøn-Harboøre Vindmøllelaug I/S af 2002 for a V236-15.0 MW wind turbine to be installed directly on the waterfront in the Port of Thyborøn in the northwestern part of Denmark.

The order consists of one V236-15.0 MW wind turbine and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbine.

The scope of contract also includes a 20-year AOM4000 service agreement as well as an agreement for Vestas to do test and verification activities on the turbine.

Turbine delivery is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the second quarter.

"We are very pleased to install the new V236-15.0 MW turbine at a site in Thyborøn that offers great wind conditions for optimal energy production. Nearly 2,800 local shareholders have financed the turbine, and we look forward to showcase it to locals and tourists as we expect it to become an attraction,” says Jens Jørgen Birch, spokesperson at Thyborøn-Harboøre Vindmøllelaug I/S af 2002.

According to Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe, the collaboration with Thyborøn-Harboøre Vindmøllelaug will help in final verification of the turbine, before the start of serial production and installation at offshore wind projects.

“The 264 days approval process from the municipality has been extremely quick while the local support from the citizens in Thyborøn have been overwhelmingly positive. Therefore, this is a great international example of how a combination of quick permitting and local engagement can support the green transition,” said de Baar.

Vestas has already installed the prototype at the Østerild National test center in Denmark and received firm orders for the V236-15.0 MW wind turbine for offshore projects in Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands, and will start installing the first turbines offshore from 2025.