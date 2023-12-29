Vestas Selected as Preferred Supplier for South Korea’s 390MW Offshore Wind Farm

Danish company Vestas has signed has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Hanwha Corporation for the 390 MW Shinan Ui offshore wind project in South Korea.

The project is developed by Shinan Ui Offshore Wind, a special purpose company established by Hanwha Corporation E&C Division, SK D&D, and KOEN, in South Korea’s South Jeolla Province.

If the project materializes, it will feature 26 units of V236-15.0 MW turbines, which will be installed on fixed foundations in the southeastern waters of Ui Island.

Vestas will also deliver 20 years of operation and maintenance service for the wind farm when it becomes operational.

“By further expanding the deployment of our flagship offshore turbine model, V236-15.0 MW, we will actively contribute to the realisation of a decarbonized society of South Korea and continue as a leader in offshore wind,” said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

Nam Cheol Lee, Head of Wind Power Business at Hanwha Corporation E&C Division, added: "We plan to strengthen our position as a leading company in the field of renewable energy by carrying out large-scale wind power projects that require high quality technology.

"We expect to expand our business to 3 GW by 2030 based on our accumulated know-how and technology in the wind power generation business".

Vestas has won more than 2.8 GW of firm orders for the V236-15.0 MW for which it secured type certificate in November 2023, and will begin serial production in 2024.

If and when the agreement materializes in a firm and unconditional order for Vestas, it will enter into Vestas’ wind turbine order backlog, the company noted.