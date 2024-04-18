Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DEME Scoops ‘Most Extensive’ Cabling Contract in Its History

(Credit: DEME)
(Credit: DEME)

DEME has been awarded two contracts from cable solutions provider Prysmian for the engineering and installation works for the IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore grid systems in the Netherlands, whose combined worth is over $315 million.

This is the most extensive cabling award in DEME’s history and marks the company's first project involving Prysmian’s 525 kV HVDC cable technology, featuring increased transmission capacity, according to the company.

The contracts encompass cable installation, landfall and rock placement, dredging, and infrastructure works.

This includes the engineering and the installation works of two 12-km long 525 kV HVDC cable systems within the lake Veerse Meer and 126 km of 525 kV HVDC cable system offshore.

Additionally, the Belgian offshore contractor will carry out preparation and supporting works for IJmuiden Ver Alpha, comprising route preparation, surveys, landfalls and rock placement, as well as pre-sweeping and rock placement works for the Nederwiek 1 project.

DEME will deploy a variety of vessels from its fleet, including cable installation vessels, hopper dredgers and a fallpipe vessel. In addition, the project will cover the beach works and cofferdam structures at the cable landing locations.

The works are scheduled to begin in stages from 2025.

IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 are offshore grid connection systems operated by TenneT that will link two future offshore wind farms in the Dutch North Sea to the province of Zeeland in the southwestern part of the Netherlands.

The first connection will be operational in 2029, and the second in 2030.

“We are proud to be working with Prysmian on this landmark project in the Netherlands, which will ultimately deliver 4 GW of clean energy,” said Philip Scheers, Business Unit Director at DEME Offshore.

Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© DJ / Adobe Stock

All Clear for Construction Start of Virginia’s 2.6GW...
Illustration (Credit: Venterra Group)

Venterra’s GDG to Provide Geophysical Services for Polish...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Cellula Robotics Taps the Power of Hydrogen

Cellula Robotics Taps the Powe

Current News

ABL Gets Neptun Deep Job for OMV Petrom in Black Sea

ABL Gets Neptun Deep Job for O

Petrobras and China’s CNCEC to Collaborate on Oil and Gas, Renewables

Petrobras and China’s CNCEC to

Norway Clears TGS and PGS Merger

Norway Clears TGS and PGS Merg

Full Capacity Operations at Tyra II Gas Development Up for Potential Delays

Full Capacity Operations at Ty

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine