Cadeler Lines Up Offshore Wind Foundation Installation Job

Published

(Credit: Cadeler)
(Credit: Cadeler)

Offshore wind installation contractor Cadeler has signed a preferred supplier agreement with an undisclosed client for the transportation and installation (T&I) of monopiles and transition pieces at a large offshore wind farm in European waters.

The foundation installation campaign is expected to begin in the first half of 2028 and would be carried out using two of Cadeler’s wind installation vessels, including one of its newbuild A-class ships designed for XXL foundation installation.

The agreement remains subject to the client’s final investment decision on the project.

The deal marks Cadeler’s first full-scope foundation T&I project outside the United Kingdom and reflects the company’s expansion as a provider of integrated offshore wind foundation services.

“The signing of this preferred supplier agreement reflects continued confidence in Cadeler’s capabilities within offshore wind foundation transportation and installation. As we continue to build our pipeline of complex foundation scopes and broaden our experience in T&I across jurisdictions, our focus remains on safe execution and reliable project delivery,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

