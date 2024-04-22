Vestas and Maersk to Build Offshore Wind Logistics Base in South Korea

Vestas has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with A.P. Moller-Maersk, Jeonnam Province, and Mokpo City to build an offshore wind hub in Mokpo City in the Jeonnam Province, South Korea.

Under the MoU, the parties will work together with the aim to establish a nacelle manufacturing plant and logistical base for offshore wind turbines at the Mokpo New Port Hinterland Complex. The plan is dependent on the pace of a growing market and awarded volume for Vestas.

The MoU outlines Vestas' intention to explore collaboration opportunities with local suppliers for offshore wind turbine components.

In addition, Vestas and Maersk will aim to strengthen the local economy through hiring local talent and working with local companies, and Jeonnam Province and Mokpo City will provide administrative and financial support necessary to establish a sustainable supply chain.

The MoU follows Vestas' earlier announcement to explore establishing wind turbine manufacturing facilities in Korea together with CS Wind.

"Vestas would like to thank Jeonnam Province, Mokpo City and Maersk for their partnership. We look forward to continuing the close collaboration as we work together to enable and establish a competitive and sustainable offshore wind supply chain in South Korea.

"South Korea has a promising offshore wind market with the potential to become a hub for accelerating offshore wind energy. The agreement follows the strong technology offering we have with the V236-15 MW wind turbine and the recent commercial traction we have seen,” said Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, the Chief Operating Officer of Vestas.

"We are pleased that Vestas trusts Maersk to be a valued partner, as it continues to support the green transition on a global scale by offering renewable energy solutions. This agreement, including the logistics operations connected with it is a testament to our end-to-end capabilities and is a milestone for our integrator strategy," added Vincent Clerc, CEO at Maersk.